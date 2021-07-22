Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,744,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $134,184,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 307,880 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $52,992,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,560. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.