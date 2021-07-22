Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,857. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

