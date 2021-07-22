Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

Booking stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,188.55. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

