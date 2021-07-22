Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN remained flat at $$15.32 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.