Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.64. 16,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

