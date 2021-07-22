Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $96.19. 4,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.