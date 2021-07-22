Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 24,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,785,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $134,343,000 after acquiring an additional 131,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,159,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 497,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. 75,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

