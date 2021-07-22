Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,071,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,630,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. 1,119,163 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

