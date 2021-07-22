Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.19% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.49. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

