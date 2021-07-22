Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 150,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

Gores Technology Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,399. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

