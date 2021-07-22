Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 240,000 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Azure Power Global makes up 0.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.50% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,410,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 459.9% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 81,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZRE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. 2,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

