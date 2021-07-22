Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 44,090 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.05% of Capri worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Capri by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

