Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,836. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

