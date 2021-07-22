Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 1.11% of GX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXGX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GX Acquisition stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 747,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,680. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

