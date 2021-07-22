Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

