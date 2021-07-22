LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 246.60 ($3.22). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 245.60 ($3.21), with a volume of 1,883,558 shares.

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 249 ($3.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

