Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 63.33 ($0.83). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 409,930 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOOK shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £245.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.43.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

