Loom Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.71 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $55.25 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00885915 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

