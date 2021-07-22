Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 406,880 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406,880 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NYSE MS opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.