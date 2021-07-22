Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753,342 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.11% of Ambev worth $46,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Ambev by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambev by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

