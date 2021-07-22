Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 621,593 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 281.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,593 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

