Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,994 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.10% of Air Transport Services Group worth $45,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after buying an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amazon.com Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

