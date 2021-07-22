Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:BXC traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $40.76. 134,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 in the last 90 days. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

