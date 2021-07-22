Loopring Price Down 4.3% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $264.10 million and approximately $19.93 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00850810 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

