Lossless Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $410,550.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.55 or 1.00231525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

