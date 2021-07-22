LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

