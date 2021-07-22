LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.