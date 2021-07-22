LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $189,193.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00049473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00861064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,943,358 coins and its circulating supply is 99,684,090 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

