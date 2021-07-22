Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $51.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 325.27% from the company’s current price.

LUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

