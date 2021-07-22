Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.54). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYRA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 189,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

