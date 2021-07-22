MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of MacroGenics worth $35,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

