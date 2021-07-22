Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $198,287.15 and $135.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.57 or 0.00833740 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.