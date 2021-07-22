Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

