Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $472.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.