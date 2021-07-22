Maincoin Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $769,291.49 and $4,424.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.54 or 0.00824473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

