Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$101.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$101.00, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.71.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0428009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

