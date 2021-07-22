Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,437.59 or 0.07554847 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $91.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00854499 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

