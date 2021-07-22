Man Group plc Acquires 5,531 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,351 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $1,638,133. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

