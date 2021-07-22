Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

