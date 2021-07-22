Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,714 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

