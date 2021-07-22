Man Group plc Grows Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Man Group plc raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

HAIN opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

