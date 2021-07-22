Man Group plc Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,065 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of Cannae worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $31,696,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cannae by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,012,000 after buying an additional 733,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CNNE stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.