Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $244.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

