Man Group plc Purchases 116,926 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1,656.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,926 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of YETI worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $96.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

