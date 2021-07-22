Man Group plc Purchases 142,568 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 178.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $66,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

