Man Group plc Sells 139,681 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139,681 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

