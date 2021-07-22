Man Group plc Sells 20,379 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,014.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 64.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 504.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $308.49 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.26. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

