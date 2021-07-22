Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $15.86

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $15.86 or 0.00048983 BTC on major exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $42.48 million and $12.94 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00105799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00142234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,371.99 or 0.99956808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

