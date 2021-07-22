MAPS (MAPS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $123,983.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. MAPS has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $123,983.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,080,790 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

