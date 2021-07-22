MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 16,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

